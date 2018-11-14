Viewing the flyover rendition of Rice-Eccles Stadium expansion, I can’t help but feel nostalgic about the demolition of the locker rooms.

What am I saying? The facilities are awful. They give me nightmares.

I’ve been in old stadiums and locker rooms that had at least some charm. This isn’t one of them. The south end zone section was built in 1982, in “cinderblock chic” design. The Ute locker room is windowless, dark and dank. I’ve been in there numerous times, including recently.

I credit most of Utah’s second-half meltdowns over the years to depression.

The Crocker Stadium Club Room is beneath the south bleachers, overlooking the field. It’s low-slung and cramped, a place where football family members and other important people go. Behind it is where Kyle Whittingham holds his postgame press conferences.

If a player gets rebellious, Whit can always sentence him to hard time in the Club Room.

I don’t think it’s terribly embarrassing the U. had such awful game-day facilities for so long. Athletic administrators have known since 2002, or before, that they would eventually build new bleachers. Why fix things up just to tear them down?

Years ago, Whittingham paid out of pocket for new lockers and carpet, but that’s like fixing a broken arm with a Band-Aid. Athletic director Mark Harlan says new game-day facilities for student-athletes will be “the best in the nation.” If not, they’ll surely seem like it.