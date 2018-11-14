SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will begin bus service to Salt Lake County-area ski resorts on Sunday, Dec. 2, and Utah and Weber county-area ski resorts on Saturday, Dec. 15.

In Salt Lake County, routes 953 and 994 will service Snowbird and Alta; and route 972 will service Brighton and Solitude.

In Utah County, route 880 will service Sundance.

In Weber County, Route 675 will service Snowbasin and 21st Street-area hotels in Ogden; route 677 will service Powder Mountain and 21st Street-area hotels in Ogden, and the route will stop in Mountain Green.