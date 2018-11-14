SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will once again change its schedules on Sunday, Dec. 2.

According to UTA, most bus schedules in Salt Lake, Davis, Weber and Utah counties will see adjustments to maintain connections with FrontRunner or to improve reliability. There are, however, some routes that will experience significant changes:

• All arrival and departure times for FrontRunner stations south of North Temple to Provo Central for weekday service will be adjusted to improve on-time performance.

Salt Lake County

• Bus route 6 heading to the University of Utah will provide service to the A. Ray Olpin Union before ending at University Hospital on weekday mornings. When heading to the North Temple Station, the route will begin at the union building and not provide service to University Hospital.

On weekday afternoons, when heading to the U., the route will end at the union building and not provide service to University Hospital. When heading to the North Temple Station, the route will begin at University Hospital and provide service to the union building.

• On weekday mornings, when bus route 213 heads to the Midvale Center Station, it will begin at University Hospital and will not service the union. On weekday afternoons when heading to the U., the route will end at the University of Utah Hospital and not service the union building.

Davis and Weber counties

• Bus route 470 will see adjustments to better accommodate Davis Technical College and improve connections with FrontRunner. Sunday trips to Lagoon Campground will be discontinued for the season.

• Route F605, will be a new flex service route serving Bountiful and Centerville

Utah County

• All southbound Utah Valley Express trips will serve the East Bay area. Separate buses between Provo Central and East Bay will no longer be needed.

For a complete list of the schedule changes, log on to rideuta.com. In addition, UTA's Trip Planner and Customer Service department are available to assist riders in planning their trip when the changes take effect.