SALT LAKE CITY — By now many are familiar with the wildfires ravaging the state of California.

So far, the Camp Fire has claimed 48 lives and has destroyed the entire northern California town of Paradise. NBC News reported that has burned over 117,000 acres, which is the equivalent of 88,000 football fields.

It is the deadliest and most destructive fire in the state’s history and may not be fully contained until the end of November.

The Woolsey Fire, which is located near Los Angeles and has ravaged parts of Malibu, has claimed three lives as of Wednesday. According to NBC Los Angeles, the Woolsey fire has burned over 97,600 acres. It is at nearly 50 percent containment.

Unfortunately, since these fires are not close to home for many of us, it can be easy to desensitize ourselves to the horrors that have become other people’s reality.

According to NBC News, the fires cover hundreds of thousands of acres and are bigger than all but a handful of U.S. cities.

NBC News has made an interactive feature on its site that helps put the fires in perspective.

Using a map, people can place the boundaries of the Camp Fire, Woolsey Fire or Hill Fire over their own city and see how they compare in size.

We used NBC’s feature to compare the size of the Camp and Woolsey Fires to some of the main cities in Utah.

Here's what we found:

Salt Lake City

As of Tuesday, Nov. 13, the Camp Fire was 201 square miles, which is about 1.8 times the size of Salt Lake City’s 109 square miles.

Screenshot, NBC News Camp Fire as compared to Salt Lake City.

The Woolsey Fire was 156 square miles, making it 1.4 times the size of Salt Lake City.

Screenshot, NBC News Woolsey Fire as compared to Salt Lake City.

Provo

The Camp Fire is 5.2 times the size of Provo’s 39 square miles.

Screenshot, NBC News Camp Fire as compared to Provo.

The Woolsey Fire is four times the size of Cosmo the Cougar’s hometown.

Screenshot, NBC News Woolsey Fire as compared to Provo.

Ogden

According to the map interactive, the Camp Fire is 7.7 times the size of Ogden.

Screenshot, NBC News Camp Fire as compared to Ogden.

The Woolsey fire is six times the size of Ogden’s 26 square miles.

Screenshot, NBC News Woolsey Fire as compared to Ogden.

Logan

The Camp Fire is 12.6 times the size of Cache Valley’s main hub.

Screenshot, NBC News Camp Fire as compared to Logan.

The Woolsey Fire is 9.8 times the size of Logan. Logan measures 16 square miles in size.

Screenshot, NBC News Woolsey Fire as compared to Logan.

St. George

The Camp Fire is 3.1 times larger than St. George and would nearly reach Hurricane if it was blazing in southern Utah instead of California

Screenshot, NBC News Camp Fire as compared to St. George.

The Woolsey Fire is 2.4 times the size of St. George’s 64 square miles.

Screenshot, NBC News Woolsey Fire as compared to St. George.

Click here to compare the size of the fires to other U.S. cities.