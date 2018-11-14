SALT LAKE CITY — A company out of Wisconsin decided to buy handguns for all of its employees this holiday season, USA Today reports.

The company, which produces glassware embedded with bullets, decided to give each of its employees a handgun as a Christmas gift ahead of the holiday season.

Employees are required to take a gun safety course before getting their gift.

BenShot’s co-owner Ben Wolfgram told The Appleton Post-Crescent he wanted to give handguns as a gift to promote personal safety and team building.

The business — which has 16 employees, including military veterans — started in a small garage workshop back in 2015. This is the first year they’ve given out guns for the holidays.

Reaction: Most employees said they were excited to receive the handgun.

“I've never been a part of anything like this,” employee Chelsea Priest told The Post-Crescent.

At least two employees declined the gift but still might take the gun safety course.

Violence?: Wolfgram said he’s not worried about potential violence.

“For us, now, we have an entire armed staff,” he said. “I think that’s pretty good.”

Bigger picture: The decision to hand out guns as Christmas gifts comes weeks after the Oct. 27 shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue (11 deaths), and the Nov. 7 shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California (12 deaths).