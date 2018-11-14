SALT LAKE CITY — A company out of Wisconsin decided to buy handguns for all of its employees this holiday season, USA Today reports.
- The company, which produces glassware embedded with bullets, decided to give each of its employees a handgun as a Christmas gift ahead of the holiday season.
- Employees are required to take a gun safety course before getting their gift.
- BenShot’s co-owner Ben Wolfgram told The Appleton Post-Crescent he wanted to give handguns as a gift to promote personal safety and team building.
- The business — which has 16 employees, including military veterans — started in a small garage workshop back in 2015. This is the first year they’ve given out guns for the holidays.
Reaction: Most employees said they were excited to receive the handgun.
- “I've never been a part of anything like this,” employee Chelsea Priest told The Post-Crescent.
- At least two employees declined the gift but still might take the gun safety course.
Violence?: Wolfgram said he’s not worried about potential violence.
- “For us, now, we have an entire armed staff,” he said. “I think that’s pretty good.”
Bigger picture: The decision to hand out guns as Christmas gifts comes weeks after the Oct. 27 shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue (11 deaths), and the Nov. 7 shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California (12 deaths).