SALT LAKE CITY — A new survey from The Hollywood Reporter and Morning Consult identified the most-trusted news hosts in the country.

The new poll, which surveyed more than 2,000 Americans, found Lester Holt of NBC News to be the most trusted. Anderson Cooper, David Muir and Robin Roberts all made the most-trusted list.

For most trusted, the report showed the percent of those who said they trusted the hosts "a lot."

For least trusted, the report showed percent of those who said they trusted the hosts "not at all."

Here’s a breakdown of the most-trusted news hosts:

Lester Holt (NBC News) — 32 percent

Anderson Cooper (CNN) — 29 percent

David Muir (ABC News) — 28 percent

Robin Roberts (ABC News) — 28 percent

Harris Faulkner (Fox News) — 24 percent

Brian Williams (NBC News) — 24 percent

Andrea Mitchell (NBC News) — 23 percent

George Stephanopoulos (ABC News) — 23 percent

Chris Wallace (Fox News) — 22 percent

Craig Melvin (NBC News) — 21 percent

The report also identified the least-trusted hosts:

Sean Hannity (Fox News) — 30 percent

Rachel Maddow (MSNBC) — 26 percent

Don Lemon (CNN) — 25 percent

Mika Brzezinski (MSNBC) — 23 percent

Chris Matthews (MSNBC) — 22 percent

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC) — 22 percent

Tucker Carlson (Fox News) — 21 percent

Chris Cuomo (CNN) — 20 percent

Laura Ingraham (Fox News) — 20 percent

Anderson Cooper (CNN) — 19 percent

Differences by party: The report found that Republicans favor Tucker Carlson over any news host. Meanwhile, Democrats favor hosts on ABC, CNN and NBC.

Interesting notes: Williams was among the most-trusted hosts despite the fact he was suspended after misrepresenting his personal reporting experiences.