SALT LAKE CITY — A new survey from The Hollywood Reporter and Morning Consult identified the most-trusted news hosts in the country.
The new poll, which surveyed more than 2,000 Americans, found Lester Holt of NBC News to be the most trusted. Anderson Cooper, David Muir and Robin Roberts all made the most-trusted list.
- For most trusted, the report showed the percent of those who said they trusted the hosts "a lot."
- For least trusted, the report showed percent of those who said they trusted the hosts "not at all."
Here’s a breakdown of the most-trusted news hosts:
- Lester Holt (NBC News) — 32 percent
- Anderson Cooper (CNN) — 29 percent
- David Muir (ABC News) — 28 percent
- Robin Roberts (ABC News) — 28 percent
- Harris Faulkner (Fox News) — 24 percent
- Brian Williams (NBC News) — 24 percent
- Andrea Mitchell (NBC News) — 23 percent
- George Stephanopoulos (ABC News) — 23 percent
- Chris Wallace (Fox News) — 22 percent
- Craig Melvin (NBC News) — 21 percent
The report also identified the least-trusted hosts:
- Sean Hannity (Fox News) — 30 percent
- Rachel Maddow (MSNBC) — 26 percent
- Don Lemon (CNN) — 25 percent
- Mika Brzezinski (MSNBC) — 23 percent
- Chris Matthews (MSNBC) — 22 percent
- Joe Scarborough (MSNBC) — 22 percent
- Tucker Carlson (Fox News) — 21 percent
- Chris Cuomo (CNN) — 20 percent
- Laura Ingraham (Fox News) — 20 percent
- Anderson Cooper (CNN) — 19 percent
Differences by party: The report found that Republicans favor Tucker Carlson over any news host. Meanwhile, Democrats favor hosts on ABC, CNN and NBC.
Interesting notes: Williams was among the most-trusted hosts despite the fact he was suspended after misrepresenting his personal reporting experiences.
- Anderson Cooper made both the most- and least-trusted lists.
- Close to 41 percent use social media like Twitter, Facebook and Reddit for news.
- Americans trust network news (like ABC, NBC, CBS) over cable news (CNN, Fox News, MSNBC), newspapers radio, online news sites, social media and podcasts.