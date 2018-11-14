WEST JORDAN — Police arrested a woman after they say she dragged her 7-year-old son down the street, choking him.

Whitney Virginia Romero was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Sunday for investigation of child abuse, assault on a police officer, failing to stop for police, and interfering with an arresting officer.

Witnesses observed Romero drag her son "by his shirt which was wrapped around his neck" along 7800 South, according to a jail report. "The suspect was choking the child with his own clothes pulling him down the street. Officers found blood and vomit on the sidewalk where witnesses advised the child was being choked."

The boy also had blood, scrapes and cuts on his arms consistent with being dragged on the cement, the report states.

As officers arrived on the scene, Romero ran off, according to the report. When officers caught up with her and attempted to make an arrest, Romero allegedly spit at an officer, and then kicked the inside of his patrol car once she was placed in the back seat, forcing officers to put additional restraints on her.