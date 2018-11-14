MURRAY — Murray police want to question a man in connection with an alleged sex offense inside a store earlier this month.

On Nov. 5, about 8:30 p.m., a man reportedly inappropriately touched a 17-year-old girl shopping at Burlington Coat Factory, 5976 S. State, and then tried to force her into a bathroom, said Murray police detective Kenny Bass. The man was not successful in getting the girl to the bathroom, he said.

On Wednesday, police released a picture of a man captured on the store's surveillance camera that they want to talk to.

Anyone with information can call police at 801-264-2673.