SALT LAKE CITY — An ex-Marine made quite the splash when he visited Walt Disney World earlier this month.

What happened: Walt Disney World banned Dino Cini, a 49-year-old veteran, for holding and waving a “Trump 2020” sign around Splash Mountain. The man also held up a “Keep America Great” sign at Expedition Everest.

He told The New York Post that 40 Disney employees ushered him away from the park.

“I held up the sign for two seconds so I can take a picture,” he told The Post. “You’re allowed to hold up signs on Disney rides — cameras, cellphones, and other stuff like that. People have been doing it for years. They just kicked me out ’cause of the context of the sign.”

Cini is an annual passholder who has been to the park more than 1,000 days.

Why?: A Disney spokesman told USA Today the ban was a "result of repeatedly not following park rules."

The rulebook for Walt Disney World says that “unauthorized events, demonstrations or speeches, or the usage of any flag, banner or sign for commercial purposes, or to incite a crowd” are not allowed, USA Today reported.

Cini said on Facebook that he received a note from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which said that he “trespassed from all of Walt Disney World properties to include, but not limited to, Theme Parks, Water Parks, Resorts and Disney Springs.”

Trespassed from WDW for holding a Trump 2020 banner on Splash Mountain.#OperationFlagDrop Posted by Dion Cini on Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Flashback: Back in September, the same man was banned after he hung up a “Re-Elect Trump” banner at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, WFTV reported. The sign appeared at the entryway outside the train station on Main Street, U.S.A. Cast members asked for security to take it down, according to Orlando Weekly