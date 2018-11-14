PARK CITY — The U.S. Olympic Committee officials touring Utah's Olympic facilities Wednesday took just a quick look at the not-yet-frozen water in the pool used by ski jumpers for summer training during their stop at Utah Olympic Park.

They'd already been to the speedskating track in the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns before heading to the park, home of the ski jumps and sliding track used during the 2002 Winter Games.

The daylong tour, which will also include a lunch at the University of Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium and a welcome during a rare joint meeting of the Utah Legislature, is going "fantastic," according to Fraser Bullock.

Bullock, the chief operating officer of the 2002 Olympics and a leader of Utah's efforts to land another Winter Games, said the USOC leaders were seeing how the facilities continue to be used for training and competition.

The USOC is expected to choose an American city to bid for a future Winter Games, likely in 2030, by the end of the year. Denver is the only competition for Salt Lake City now that Reno-Tahoe has withdrawn.

The tour comes as yet another city, Calgary, is poised to drop out of the running for the 2026 Winter Games, set to be awarded by the International Olympic Committee next June.

The USOC has insisted it will not bid for 2026 to keep the focus on Los Angeles, host of the 2028 Summer Games. Los Angeles has a lock on domestic sponsorships for an Olympics through that date.

