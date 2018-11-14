SALT LAKE CITY — Jim Hansen, Utah's longest-serving member of the U.S. House, has died, according to state leaders.

"With Congressman Jim Hansen's passing, Utah has lost a true statesman," Sen. Orrin Hatch said in a statement posted on Twitter Wednesday.

"Whether it was in the Navy, in the state Legislature, or in the halls of Congress, Jim served with honor and distinction, always putting principle before party and others before self," Hatch said. "Utah would not be what it is today without Congressman Jim Hansen. I'm grateful to have known such a remarkable man and even more grateful to have called him a friend."

Hansen was 86. He was born in Salt Lake City in 1932.

The Republican was first elected to the U.S. House in 1980, defeating five-term Rep. Gunn McKay, D-Utah. The election began a run of 22 years in the House for Hansen. He retired from Congress in 2003.

Hansen served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1954, was elected to the Farmington City Council in 1960, where he would serve for 12 years. His time on the council began 42 years in public office.

In 1972, Hansen was elected to the Utah House of Representatives, where he would serve eight years. From 1979 to 1980, Hansen served as speaker of the Utah House.

This story will be updated throughout the day.