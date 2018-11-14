TAYLORSVILLE — A man who police say hit a patrol car while trying to flee from officers was arrested Monday.

Brody Jay Winkler, 24, of West Valley City, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of three counts of aggravated assault, failing to stop for a law enforcer and burglary. Winkler has a history of running from police, according to court records.

Just after 1 p.m. Monday, Unified police officers were called to a burglary at 6040 S. Canal St. When they arrived, they spotted a vehicle in front of the residence that sped away when officers approached, according to a jail report.

"The driver of the vehicle, later identified as, Brody Winkler, attempted to strike two of the officers on the stop, hitting one of the marked UPD police vehicles," the report states.

The front bumper and driver's side door suffered dents and the driver's side mirror was knocked off the patrol car, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray.

Another officer attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle by throwing spike strips in front of it, but "Winkler steered the vehicle toward me and my vehicle," the officer noted in his report.

The chase ended when Winkler lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence. He ran from his car but was arrested a short time later.

Winkler already faces two counts of shoplifting in one case, and failing to stop for police in another, according to court records. He was convicted of fleeing from police in 2017, at least two theft cases in 2017 and another in 2016, court records state.