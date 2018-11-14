The Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) has released the 2018 D2CCA Men's Soccer All-South Region Teams. Amit Hefer was named to the first team.

Hefer had a career season recording 28 points on 10 goals and eight assists. He was named the RMAC Player of the Year and ranks among the top five in shots, points, assists and goals. His offensive production helped lead Westminster to a second-place regular season finish and a semi-final appearance in the RMAC Championship.

Eight players from the RMAC, representing five schools, were named to the first team and four to the second team. John Haist of Colorado School of Mines was named the 2018 D2CCA Regional Player of the Year.

Both the first and second team consists of one goalkeeper, four forwards, four midfielders and four defenders. The South Central Region is a combination of the Heartland Conference, Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and Lone Star Conference. Nominations and voting are submitted by the sports information directors of the member institutions.

