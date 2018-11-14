Cougar Insiders Dick Harmon and Jeff Call take a look at the NCAA sanctions issued to the BYU basketball program last week, and discuss why the vacating of victories is an excessive punishment. They also explore Matt Hadley’s emerging role on this year’s football team and, along with special guest Ben Criddle, talk about what the Cougars have to gain from this week’s Senior Day matchup with New Mexico State.

