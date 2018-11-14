SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 14.

Tuesday’s tallies showed a narrow lead for Democratic nominee Ben McAdams over Rep. Mia Love in 4th Congressional District. Read more.

Proposition 4 falls barely under 50 percent support in latest vote tally. Read more.

Senator-elect Mitt Romney is already in Washington, D.C., for orientation meetings. Read more.

The University of Utah approved a $80 million bond for Rice-Eccles Stadium expansion. Read more.

The body of Maj. Brent Taylor will arrive back in Utah Wednesday. Read more.

More national headlines:

Paradise Fire survivors say warnings were too little, too late [NBC News]

FAA launches review of Boeing’s safety analyses [The Wall Street Journal]

NASA predicts people on Mars within 25 years [Al Jazeera]

Return to campus for students who survived Thousand Oaks shooting [The New York Times]

Merkel joins Macron in calling for a European Army ‘one day’ [The New York Times]