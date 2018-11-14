AMERICAN FORK — American Fork quarterback Boone Abbott summed up his feelings leading up to Friday’s 6A football championship game against rival Lone Peak succinctly with one heartfelt tweet.

“One last week with my brothers,” he wrote. “This is the opportunity we have been dreaming about since we were kids.”

The dream for so many Cavemen wouldn’t be possible without the play of Abbott, who’s had an incredible senior season.

The dazzling playmaker has had one of the best years for a quarterback in Utah high school history, passing for nearly 4,000 yards (3,908 for those who aren’t counting at home) with 44 touchdowns in the air. While completing 60 percent of his passes (279 of 465), he’s only thrown nine interceptions in 13 games.

“The ball’s where I want it every time,” BYU-bound receiver Chase Roberts said of his childhood buddy. “So it’s made my job really easy.”

As anyone who’s seen Abbott play — and was on display during American Fork's impressive semifinal win over Bingham when he danced and darted on his way to the end zone during a scramble — the 6-foot-3 QB can also get it done with his feet. He has the most running touchdowns for his team with eight and the second-most rushing yards (391) behind Jaxon Gregory (615 yards, six TDs).

Those eye-popping statistics wouldn’t have happened, Abbott readily admits, without the 10 other guys on the field with him.

“Having my boys behind me, making plays, that definitely helps me out, makes my job easier,” Abbott said. “It all starts off with my line. I’ve got some big boys up front doing their job. Of course I’ve got my baller receivers out here making catches to make me look good, too, so having them behind me and having my back is definitely a big thing for me. I can count on them.”

As demonstrated by that quote, it’s not just his athleticism, his burst of speed, his cannon of an arm, his throwing accuracy and his America’s Got Talent-worthy footwork that make Abbott such a valuable member of his state finalist squad.

This quarterback has that “it” factor — the ability to make things happen with the way he plays and leads.

“Any time you’re the quarterback, you touch the ball every single play, there’s a lot of eyes on you, and he’s handled that so well,” American Fork coach Aaron Behm said.

“There’s times when the offensive line makes mistakes. There’s times the receiver drops the ball. But he’s been ready to get to that next play — and even mistakes that are his, he owns and we move on. That’s exactly the kind of leadership you want to see out of your quarterback.”

Much of the leadership happens behind the scenes, not just on Friday nights under the lights when fans are cheering for him in the stands.

“If we’re having a bad practice, if we’re flat, he gets them motivated,” Behm added. “When that comes from your quarterback, that means a lot.”

One football fan noted something that’s perhaps the biggest surprise when it comes to Abbott, who’s also a gifted baseball player.

“I watched the Bingham vs. American Fork game (last Thursday), and how is (Abbott), the QB for A.F., not on everyone’s radar,” Keith Nellesen wrote on Twitter, tagging BYU coach Kalani Sitake. “Elusive, fast and a big arm. He’s a DI QB and fun to watch.”

Abbott’s potential understandably has some coaches excited about a kid who’s somehow being overlooked. He has offers to Southern Utah, Northern Colorado, Northern Montana and the New Mexico Military Institute. Whoever lands him will be getting a QB with good size — he’s 6-foot-3 — and exceptional versatility. Though he’s a terrific pitcher for his school’s baseball team, Abbott’s future is with the fall sport.

“My first love is football,” he admitted. “I want to play college football. That’s what I want to do.”

First, there’s some more important business to take care of Friday afternoon at Rice-Eccles Stadium. It’s not surprising that Abbott is respectful about his final high school opponent but also confident in his team’s ability.

“They’re a lot better. Obviously they’re one of the best teams in the state, for sure,” Abbott said of Lone Peak, which the Cavemen beat 51-21 in September, thanks in part to his 297 passing yards and two TDs.

“If we come out like how we’ve prepared and we do what we do,” he added, “I think we can get them for sure.”