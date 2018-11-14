SALT LAKE CITY — Hungry customers across the nation don’t have to leave their home anymore to satisfy their Chick-fil-A cravings.

What’s going on: On Wednesday the company announced that it will now be offering delivery nationwide as part of its partnership with DoorDash.

"So many of our guests' busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high-quality meal," said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "If they're unable to come to us, we'll come to them."

Everything on the menu will be eligible for delivery at all participating locations starting today.

Deliveries will only be made to customers located within a 10-minute radius of participating restaurants.

Free sandwiches: In celebration of the DoorDash partnership, Chick-fil-A will be giving away 200,000 chicken sandwiches.

According to the press release, the deal runs from now until Tuesday, Nov. 20, and has a limit of one per customer.

It’s exclusively available through the DoorDash app and website with a $5 minimum order. Use the promo code "CFADELIVERY."

The deal will be available every day after 10:30 a.m. local time.

To order Chick-fil-A with DoorDash, download the DoorDash app or go online to www.doordash.com.