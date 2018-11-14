SALT LAKE CITY — Hungry customers across the nation don’t have to leave their home anymore to satisfy their Chick-fil-A cravings.
What’s going on: On Wednesday the company announced that it will now be offering delivery nationwide as part of its partnership with DoorDash.
- "So many of our guests' busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high-quality meal," said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "If they're unable to come to us, we'll come to them."
- Everything on the menu will be eligible for delivery at all participating locations starting today.
- Deliveries will only be made to customers located within a 10-minute radius of participating restaurants.
Free sandwiches: In celebration of the DoorDash partnership, Chick-fil-A will be giving away 200,000 chicken sandwiches.
- According to the press release, the deal runs from now until Tuesday, Nov. 20, and has a limit of one per customer.
- It’s exclusively available through the DoorDash app and website with a $5 minimum order. Use the promo code "CFADELIVERY."
- The deal will be available every day after 10:30 a.m. local time.
To order Chick-fil-A with DoorDash, download the DoorDash app or go online to www.doordash.com.