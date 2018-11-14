Another week, another entertaining Mike Leach press conference.

The latest question posed to "The Pirate" during his presser was simple: Which Pac-12 football head coach would be the last one standing in an all-out brawl. After thinking about it for a minute, Leach concluded that Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham was one of the frontrunners for last man standing.

I know we've all wondered it, but if there was an all out brawl among the Pac-12 football head coaches, who would be the last coach standing? Here's Mike Leach's take: pic.twitter.com/CBguAAbn8r — Femi Abebefe (@SWXFemi) November 13, 2018

"Based on their players, Kyle (Whittingham) would be. Those guys hit you as hard as anybody in the conference. Plus, he's in good shape," Leach said.

Actually, Leach thought he'd have the best shot in a brawl, but decided to be modest.

"I don't really care if they get ticked off. Actually, privately, I think I would (win), but we're going to be more modest than that," Leach said.

Two of the best brawlers that Leach decided on were Whittingham and Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards.

"I'm going to say Kyle or Herm, for sure. They're both in shape. It's simple, this age, if you're in shape, you've got a chance. They're both in great shape. They're both in shape, they both exercise, pretty good and successful background as far as conditioning and all that. Both defensive guys, where their defensive players play tough and physical. I think I'd go with Kyle or Herm," Leach said.

Leach smartly declined to comment on which coach he would least fear.

Coaching conundrum in Colorado?

Ahead of Saturday's matinée against Utah, Denver 7 reported that Colorado and football head coach Mike MacIntyre would part ways after the season.

2 sources tell #Denver7 that CU football coach Mike McIntyre has been fired effective at end of season @cubuffs — Shannon Ogden (@ShannonOgden1) November 13, 2018

On Tuesday, Colorado athletic director Rick George released a statement about the rumors, saying, “We do not comment on speculation or unsubstantiated rumors with anonymous sources. Let me just say I have made no decisions regarding the future of the football program. As I’ve stated in the past, we continually evaluate all aspects of our 17 intercollegiate sport programs."

Why change what works? Utah is wearing its hand-painted red-tailed hawk helmets against Colorado.