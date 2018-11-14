Buy photo
The Utah high school football state playoffs conclude on Friday with the Class 6A, 5A and 4A championships at the University of Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium.
The Deseret News staff has you covered with livestreams from every game, plus three feature stories on all six teams.
Here's links to all of our coverage so far.
Video: Highlights and analysis from high school football semifinals and championships
Class 6A State Championship
American Fork (11-2) vs. Lone Peak (9-3), 2:30 p.m. | Watch live
Our coverage:
- Junior Nate Ritchie literally does it all for Lone Peak Knights
- A trophy isn't the only thing that's motivating American Fork
- In second year, Lone Peak head coach Bart Brockbank still evolving
Class 5A State Championship
Skyridge (11-1) vs. Corner Canyon (11-0), 6:30 p.m. | Watch live
Our coverage:
- Corner Canyon DE Max Swensen overcame early childhood adversity, now thriving for Chargers
- Commitment to practice has lifted Skyridge Falcons to inordinate heights
- Corner Canyon's Josh Wilson following example set by older brother
- Nameless and faceless, Skyridge offensive line vital to Falcons' success
Class 4A State Championship
Dixie (11-1) vs. Orem (11-2), 11 a.m. | Watch live
Our coverage:
- Dixie High's high-flying defense has earned the spotlight in 2018
- Orem QB Cooper Legas has country's second-most total yards thanks to hard work and 'rubber hips'
- Dixie's Walden brothers will key defensive attack against Orem
- Orem football: Ethan Slade's childhood 'tantrum' led to an invitation to play football, a game that's blessed his life
