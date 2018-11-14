The Utah high school football state playoffs conclude on Friday with the Class 6A, 5A and 4A championships at the University of Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Deseret News staff has you covered with livestreams from every game, plus three feature stories on all six teams.

Here's links to all of our coverage so far.

Video: Highlights and analysis from high school football semifinals and championships

Class 6A State Championship

American Fork (11-2) vs. Lone Peak (9-3), 2:30 p.m. | Watch live

Our coverage:

Class 5A State Championship

Skyridge (11-1) vs. Corner Canyon (11-0), 6:30 p.m. | Watch live

Our coverage:

Class 4A State Championship

Dixie (11-1) vs. Orem (11-2), 11 a.m. | Watch live

Our coverage: