Utah State was held to fewer than 100 points for the first time this young season, but the Aggies still had more than enough firepower in a 94-59 win over Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Redshirt freshman guard Brock Miller scored a career-high 26 points to pace three Aggies in double-figure scoring. Junior guard Sam Merrill chipped in 18 points, while sophomore guard John Knight III added 12.

All 12 Aggies who saw time on the court found the scoring column for Utah State, which shot 58.0 percent from the field (29-of-50) and recorded a season-high 24 assists on those 29 made field goals. Ten different players had at least one helper, including a career-high five dimes from sophomore guard Abel Porter.

Utah State is now 3-0 to start a season for the fifth time in the last six years, and Craig Smith is the ninth different head coach in school history to win his first three games.

Offensively, the Aggies have won their first three games by at least 25 points and scored at least 90 points in three-straight games for the first time since 1994-95.

Utah State also shined on the defensive end of the court as it limited the Delta Devils (0-3) to an icy 31.1 percent shooting clip from the field (19-of-61). The Aggies grabbed 10 more rebounds on the night (39-29) and turned 13 of Mississippi Valley State’s turnovers into 16 points.

A pair of Delta Devils finished in double figures, led by Jordan Evans’ game-high 29 points and four assists. Dante Scott added 20 points as those two players accounted for more than 83 percent of Mississippi Valley State’s offense.

The Aggies led 53-24 at halftime and proceeded to shoot 59.1 percent in the second half (13-of-22). Miller scored 14 of his points after the break.

The Delta Devils’ Lorenzo Hunt hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 3-all less than two minutes into the game, but the Aggies used a 23-9 run to take control for good. During that stretch, Mississippi Valley State shot just 2-for-15 from the field and suffered a scoreless drought of 7:20.

Utah State continues its three-game homestand on Friday, Nov. 16, when the Aggies welcome in-state rival Utah Valley (1-2) to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum at 7 p.m. It will mark the second of four games associated with the MGM Main Event, which will culminate with a pair of contests in Las Vegas on Nov. 19 and 21.