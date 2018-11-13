PROVO — For BYU, it’s a common thread that’s running through the young season.

The Cougars are confident in their 3-point shooting, but they’ve made just 19 of 75 from behind the arc in three games.

And Tuesday night at the Marriott Center, BYU opened the game by missing its first seven 3-point attempts against Northwestern State.

Fortunately for the Cougars, they made seven of their next 15 3-point attempts, and they pulled away from the Demons.

In the end, BYU (2-1) cruised to an 82-57 victory before a crowd of 10,886.

“As a team, we’ve come out in these first three games and have struggled to shoot the ball in the first half,” said forward Dalton Nixon, who tied his career high with 15 points, including one 3-pointer. “When each individual sees a few drop, I think it will really open up and get used to shooting under the lights here at the Marriott Center. That’s something that we want to do better as a team, is shoot the ball well from 3 because we believe that’s who we are, good shooters. We’ll get back in the gym and shoot shots.”

Coach Dave Rose said his team seems to be rushing things a bit offensively. BYU ended up making 7 of 22 from 3-point territory Tuesday.

“Early in the game, again, we had open shots, but we probably took them a little too quick. We missed our first (seven) 3’s, and that gets us a little bit where we’re hesitant and not sure of the next play,” he said. “That rhythm, offensively, we’re still looking for it. We had times during the game tonight where we had great stretches and good rhythm. We need to expand it.”

When it comes to shot selection, Rose is preaching patience.

“Some are good and some are probably a little too quick. The guys are in a spot right now where they all want to get shots up and make them,” he said. “There’s obviously a lot of questions around that. I think probably the better answer to that is to be a little more patient instead of speeding up.”

Forward Yoeli Childs scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to go along with three assists and two blocks. TJ Haws added 12 points and Connor Harding chipped in 11.

Haws and Zac Seljaas, who finished with eight points, both knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.

Rose is pleased with the play of two freshmen — Harding and Gavin Baxter. Harding had four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 19 minutes, while Baxter scored four points, collected one rebound and had four blocked shots in 16 minutes.

“I think Connor’s really starting to feel comfortable out there. You have three games, and he’s playing between 15 and 20 minutes a game, but the time he’s on the floor, he’s really productive,” Rose said. “I think Gavin’s having that same type of progress. Offensively, he’s not having quite the effect on the team that Connor’s having. But defensively and in the post and his ability to execute our plan, I think Gavin’s coming along pretty good, too. Those two freshmen are making strides.”

How does Harding see his role?

“It’s whatever I need to do for the team — get some defensive stops, rebound, cut,” he said. “It’s usually make the right play and make the team better. That’s kind of my role right now, is whatever I can do to get wins.”

BYU led Northwestern State 20-19 early on before finishing the half with a 22-6 spurt, including a 12-2 run over the final four minutes. Then the Cougars opened the second half by scoring eight unanswered points.

Rose knows his team has things to improve on. BYU had 10 turnovers over the first 20 minutes.

“We turned the ball over way too many times, especially in the first half,” he said.

The Cougars clamped down defensively in the second half. During one stretch, Northwestern State went 1 of 11 from the field and went more than four minutes without scoring as the Cougars extended their lead to 61-29.

BYU has two more home games this week, starting Thursday against Oral Roberts and then Saturday against Alabama A&M.

The Cougars like playing three games in one week.

“It’s good to prepare for circumstances like the conference tournament where there’s a quick turnaround with games,” Nixon said. “It’s good, especially for these young guys, to get our focus on a new team the next day. It’s a lot of fun to go out there and play.”

“That’s a basketball player’s dream, to have a game every single day,” Harding said. “It’s being able to bring it every single day. We can’t wait to play two more games.”