SALT LAKE CITY — It was rebounding that made the difference Tuesday night as Utah defeated Alabama 72-62 in its home season opener. The Utes out-rebounded the Crimson Tide 50-31.

Utah was also dominant on the defensive side of the ball, disrupting a solid shooting team all night.

“They are a very good rebounding team,” said Utah coach Lynne Roberts. “Alabama is also very athletic, but we have some athleticism too.”

That was evident as the first half was winding down. With the two teams squared away at 29-29, Dre’Una Edwards stole the ball and dribbled all the way back down court. The freshman converted her layup and drew a foul — which she made good on with her free throw to put Utah up 32-29 at halftime.

Both teams had some shooting and turnover woes in the first two quarters, with Alabama holding a 21-16 lead after the first quarter. The 10 minutes featured a couple scoreless stretches with the longest nearing two minutes and 30 seconds.

“It’s early in the season, so obviously nobody is firing on all cylinders in terms of execution,” said Roberts. “We had some questionable moments with our decision-making.”

Junior Megan Huff admitted she and her team needed to slow the ball down on offense, as the group missed some layups. But what kept Utah in the game and helped it go ahead was its defensive effort. The Utes held the Crimson Tide to only eight points in the second quarter.

“I feel like we settled down and regrouped at halftime,” said Roberts. “We are playing some new faces this early in the season.”

Roberts has a young team, with two freshmen in her starting lineup and five total on the team. It’s something she admits creates a sense of deer in the headlights syndrome. But it’s also something they’ll adapt to.

“We showed some resolve and took care of the ball in the second half, so that was good,” said Roberts.

The second half saw a lot of good things from the Utes on both sides of the ball. They never yielded their halftime lead and kept Alabama’s scoring threats at bay. The Crimson Tide’s Shaquera Wade was coming off a 20-point outing, but Utah held her to only two points in Tuesday night’s bout.

Utah finished with other positives, outscoring Alabama in the paint 42-22. The Utes got 15 points from their bench, 11 of which came from Kiana Moore. The junior provided a spark in the fourth quarter with Alabama trying to make one more push.

Leading Utah on the night was Huff, who recorded a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. The freshman starting duo of Edwards and Dru Gylten also paced Utah as Edwards finished with her second-straight double-double at 10 points and 10 boards. Gylten dished out seven assists to complement her 10 points. Daneesha Provo rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12 points.

Up next, Utah will enjoy the luxury of two more home games with Long Beach State on Nov. 16 and Idaho State Nov. 19.