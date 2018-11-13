Lone Peak head coach Bart Brockbank hit the ground running.

After Mike Mower retired as head coach after the 2016 season, Brockbank took over as head coach and has found immediate success. In his debut season last year, Brockbank and the Knights went to the 6A semifinals, and this year, Lone Peak is in the 6A championship game.

Brockbank got his start in coaching at Lehi, then was an assistant and offensive coordinator at Lone Peak under Mower.

“Mike’s a fantastic coach. He cares about the kids, he spent a lot of time. I learned a lot from Mike, a lot about the details, he spent a lot of time focusing on the little things that matter, just a great guy,” Brockbank said.

Mower retired after the 2016 season, and Brockbank assumed head coaching responsibilities in 2017.

“I was sad, I really wish Mike would have stuck around another year, but he was ready and I respect his decision, but I was really sad. I really love Mike, he’s just a great guy and a great mentor and he was fun to coach with,” Brockbank said.

The transition from Mower to Brockbank was fairly seamless.

“I think we have pretty similar styles. Mike, he was just a lot more veteran than I was with regards to his style. I was younger, a little bit closer to the age with the kids, so maybe a little bit more of a younger style to the kids,” Brockbank said.

Brockbank’s first head coaching job wasn’t without growing pains.

“The first year, the biggest challenge I think I faced was not realizing how much non-football work the head coach is required to do and still being the offensive coordinator and doing all that, that’s was probably the biggest challenge last year, and I think sometimes I was somewhat successful and other times I think I failed the team a couple times, trying to do both,” Brockbank said.

Brockbank ensured that the same problem wouldn’t happen two years in a row. He brought in former BYU wide receivers coach Ben Cahoon for the 2018 season.

“This year, a lot of the offensive coaches stepped up, so that was something that’s been better this year is that there’s been a lot more hands-on effort from the whole offensive staff,” Brockbank said.

Over his coaching career, Brockbank’s coaching style has changed slightly.

“I started out when I was a little younger, definitely a little more (of a) risk-taker. I would say that I’m a little more conservative now as a coach than I was. I’m a little ‘meaner’ than I used to be, as a head coach, you’ve got to be a little more of an authoritarian type, and that’s outside my personality, so that’s been a little bit tough for me,” Brockbank said.

What makes the Lone Peak program so great?

“I think it’s the community, it’s the kids, the parents. I think all of that helps create an environment to where you can breed success,” Brockbank said.

Brockbank gets rave reviews from his players.

“He’s like a second dad. He takes more time out of his day to be with us than his family and he’s just such a great guy and such a great coach and I look up to him so much,” safety Nate Ritchie said.

“Coach Brockbank, I love him so much. He really is one of the best guys. He spends more time with us, it seems, than he does with his own family and that kind of time and that kind of sacrifice, the kind of man that he is to his kids, how he treats us, it really just goes to show how great of a person he is, and I honestly think he’s such a great example and, obviously, a great football coach with all the things that he’s been able to do here. I’m honestly happy, I couldn’t ask for a better head football coach than coach Brockbank. We love him here,” defensive end Michael Daley said.

Brockbank’s favorite memory at Lone Peak is walking out on the Rice-Eccles Stadium field during the state championship. It’s a memory that he’ll get to reproduce on Friday when Lone Peak takes on American Fork in the 6A championship.

“Absolutely, this is the greatest time of year. I love football,” Brockbank said.