SALT LAKE CITY — You haven’t seen the last of Stan Lee.

The Marvel co-creator, who passed away Monday at the age of 95, will appear in the upcoming untitled “Avengers 4” film.

Lee’s role hasn’t been announced yet in the film. But his cameo, which he makes in every Marvel film, has already been filmed.

Co-director Joe Russo told BBC Radio Scotland the scene was filmed back in April.

“So, Stan, typically we try to get him out — he doesn’t love to fly — so we try to get him out for his cameos around the same time. So if we have other movies shooting on the same lot that we’re on, for instance ‘Ant-Man 2’ or ‘Avengers 4,’ we group his cameos together and then move him from one set to the next and kind of get him through his cameos in one day,” he said, according to ComicBook.com.

"He's great. He's a blast to have on set and everybody loves it. And he seems to engender a really warm response from the audience when he comes on the screen."

“Avengers 4” will drop May 3, 2019.