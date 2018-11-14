SALT LAKE CITY — Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is about to host a new game show.

What’s happening: Tebow will host “Million Dollar Mile,” a game show that calls for contestants to complete an obstacle course all for the sake of winning $1 million, Deadline reports.

Tebow will co-host the show with Matt “Money” Smith and sports analyst Maria Taylor.

Tebow released a statement:

“Watching good people compete at their highest ability is always inspirational to me. ‘Million Dollar Mile’ is a show that does just that — it motivates, thrills and is aspirational, and I’m excited to be hosting this show,” Tebow said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

LeBron James and Maverick Carter will help produce the show.

Busy season: Tebow will have a busy season ahead of him. He will reportedly return to the New York Mets organization in 2019, according to Bleacher Report. It’s expected he’ll return for his third season with the franchise.

There’s no information about how the team will use him in spring training or within the organization. He spent last season in Double-A Binghamton in the Eastern League.