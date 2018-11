Note: The Deseret News picks its own MVPs, but the rest of the all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes.

5A MVP

Kayla Milford, Corner Canyon, Sr., Forward

21 goals, 15 assists, constantly putting defenses under pressure with speed

5A First Team

Forwards

Abbi Graham, Murray, Sr. — 62 Goals, 44 Assists in 4 years

Kaitlyn Conley, Brighton, Sr. — 23 goals, 9 assists

Anna Pickering, Maple Mountain, Sr. — 11 goals in 10 games

Lily Haskins, Timpview, Jr. — 12 goals, 8 assists

Midfielders

Kenli Coon, Corner Canyon, Jr. — 13 goals, 20 assists

Emily Jensen, East, Sr. — 11 goals and 12 assists

Hannah Lee, Murray, Sr. — Controlled the MF

Kyla White, Alta, Sr. — Alta’s top scorer

Defenders

Kaytlyn Larsen, Corner Canyon, Sr. — Dominant in the air

Maryn Granger, Corner Canyon, So. — Great 1v1, 6 goals

Megan Mendenhall, Murray, Sr. — Shut down top strikers

Isabelle Wright, Skyline, Jr. — Excellent in the air

Goalkeepers

Haleigh Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Sr. — 9 shutouts, 12 GA

Ella Pope, Timpview, Sr. — 10-1-1 as a starter

5A Second Team

Forwards

Allie Fryer, Maple Mountain, Fr.

Tara Warner, Springville, Jr.

Megan Astle, Corner Canyon, Sr.

Sammie Sofonia, Murray, Fr.

Midfielders

Paola Garcia, Maple Mountain, Jr.

Alaina Pestana, Timpview, Sr.

Lexi Simpson, Brighton, Jr.

Willow Collins, Corner Canyon, So.

Defenders

