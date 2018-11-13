MOAB — A man who was critically injured in an industrial accident over the weekend that killed two others has died, officials said.

Arthur Secrest and two other men were working at the Intrepid potash plant south of Moab in northern San Juan County on Saturday when the industrial equipment they were operating touched a power line, the San Juan County Sheriff's Office reported. He succumbed to his injuries Tuesday.

Russell Helquist and Matthew Johnston were pronounced dead at the scene. Secrest was found unconscious but breathing, according to the sheriff's office.

Secrest was flown to University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition, according to Grand County Emergency Medical Services.

All three men were living in the Moab area. No other details were provided about the incident.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of these good men," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Matt Preston, with Intrepid's investor relations, said in a statement that the company's corporate crisis management team contacted authorities and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

"Operations at the Moab facility have been suspended pending the initial investigation. Intrepid expresses its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those involved," he said.

Johnston was 37, according to his obituary. Ages of Secrest and Helquist were not released.