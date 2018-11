Note: The Deseret News picks its own MVPs, but the rest of the all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes.

Ms. Soccer

Caroline Stringfellow, Syracuse, So., Midfielder

Led 6A in scoring with 22 goals, and finished second with 16 assists.

6A MVP

Nicole Ray, Lone Peak, Jr., Midfielder

Led the team in points, scored the game-winner in semifinals and is the core of the midfield

6A First Team

Forwards

Jocelyn Bybee, Lone Peak, Sr. — Led LP with 11 goals

Ashlyn Hall, Syracuse, Jr. — 20 goals

Sarah Wynn, Syracuse, So. — 7 goals, 20 assists

Addi Holmstead, American Fork, Sr. — 9 goals, 2 assists

Midfielders

Jamie Shepherd, American Fork, Sr. — 13 goals, 10 assists

Zoe Jacobs, Davis, Sr. — Led Davis with 10 goals

Rachel McCarthy, American Fork, Sr. — 11 goals, 13 assists

Emma Carver, Herriman, So. — Strong D-mid

Defenders

Ragan Fuller, American Fork, Jr. — CB controlled defense

Olivia Romney, Davis, Sr. — Anchored defense

Addy Symonds, Lone Peak, Jr. — Zero GA in playoffs

Avory Smith, Lone Peak, Sr. — Zero GA in playoffs

Goalkeepers

McKayla Wetsel, Lone Peak, Jr. — 16 GA all year, started every game.

Meg Edwards, Layton, Sr. — 7 shutouts, 130 saves

6A Second Team

Forwards

Midfielders

Defenders

Goalkeepers

6A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Midfielders

Annyka Scherschligt, Hillcrest, Jr.

Lauren Burnett, Syracuse, Sr.

Sam Rollins, Copper Hills, Jr.

Stephanie Chavez, Kearns, Fr.

Katie Houston, Lone Peak, Jr.

Julia Reynolds, Pleasant Grove, Sr.

Defenders

Brooklyn Anderson, Lone Peak, Sr.

Sydney Bushman, American Fork, Sr.

Bailee Spring, Hunter, Sr.

Sidney East, Fremont, Jr.

Anna Wright, Hillcrest, Sr.

Cassidy Wilkes, Northridge, Sr.

Goalkeepers