Note: The Deseret News picks its own MVPs, but the rest of the all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes.

4A MVP

Heidi Smith, Snow Canyon, Jr., Forward

Nose for the goal led Snow Canyon with 22 goals and also led team in assists. Technically gifted player.

4A First Team

Forwards

Emily Stevens, Salem Hills, Sr. — 32 goals, 9 assists

Kennedi Schmidt, Lehi, So. — 21 goals

Ashley Brindley, Snow Canyon, Sr. — 20 region goals

Bizzy Arevalo, Logan, So. — 13 goals, 14 assists

Midfielders

Kiki Stewart, Desert Hills, Sr. — 16 goals, 9 assists

Kennedy Warnick, Dixie, Sr. — 15 goals, 8 assists

Kennedy Michel, Logan, Sr. — 13 goals, 3 assists

Arantxa Melendez, Snow Canyon, Sr. — Engine of MF, 7 goals

Defenders

Kelcee Call, Dixie, Sr. — 10 goals, 8 assists

Samantha Lindsey, Snow Canyon, Sr. — Anchor of the defense

Laveni Vaka, Juan Diego, Sr. — Defensive wall

Hailey Smart, Orem, Sr. — Key to 9 shutouts

Goalkeepers

Chelsea Peterson, Orem, Sr. — 140 saves, 9 shutouts

Megan Rodgers, Snow Canyon, Jr. — Only allowed 15 region goals

4A Second Team

Forwards

Midfielders

Defenders

Hailey Price, Bonneville, Jr.

Maddie Hernandez, Mountain View, Sr.

Kadison Kendrick, Mountain Crest, Jr.

Serena Tuisavura, Orem, Jr.

Goalkeepers

4A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Midfielders

Defenders

Goalkeepers