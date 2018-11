Note: The Deseret News picks its own MVPs, but the rest of the all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes.

3A MVP

Sydney Cragun, Morgan, Jr., Forward

Led Morgan to state title with 16 goals, 2 assists. Tenacious, fast, two-way player

3A First Team

Forwards

Midfielders

Sophie Ewing, Judge Memorial, Jr. — 9 goals, 2-way player

Jill Nelson, Judge Memorial, Sr. — 11 goals, 12 assists

Sadie McGreer, Morgan, Fr. — 7 goals, 6 assists

Nicole Nelson, Manti, Jr. — 10 goals, 5 assists

Defenders

Talli Gardner, Morgan, Sr. — Anchor of defense

Madi Gaztambide, Judge Memorial, Sr. — Key to many shutouts

Lauren Larson, Judge Memorial, Sr. — Great 1v1 defender

Karlie Kotter, Morgan, So. — Emotional leader

Goalkeepers

Tatum Hyatt, Juab, Sr. — 94 saves

Kate Bellew, Judge Memorial, So. — 12 shutouts, 10 GA

