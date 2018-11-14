Note: The Deseret News picks its own MVPs, but the rest of the all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes.

2A MVP

Jordan Crockett, Rowland Hall, Sr., Def.

An extremely athletic player who did everything for Rowland Hall this season

2A First Team

Forwards

Midfielders

Defenders

Goalkeepers

Kayzia Caldwell, Gunnison, So. — Fantastic reflexes

Sophie Stinnett, Rowland Hall, Jr. — 9.5 shutouts

2A Second Team

Forwards

Midfielders

Defenders

Goalkeepers