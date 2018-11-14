1 of 19
Note: The Deseret News picks its own MVPs, but the rest of the all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes.
2A MVP
Jordan Crockett, Rowland Hall, Sr., Def.
An extremely athletic player who did everything for Rowland Hall this season
2A First Team
Forwards
- Hanna Bruce, Waterford, Jr. — 11 goals
- Lizzie Carlin, Rowland Hall, Fr. — 21 goals
- Laci Sissener, Parowan, So. — 29 goals
- Anna Wood, Waterford, Sr. — 16 goals
Midfielders
- Seven Castain, Waterford, Fr. — 18 goals
- Summer Connery, Rowland Hall, Fr. — 22 goals
- Aislinn Mitcham, Rowland Hall, Sr. — High soccer IQ
- Sami Morris, Waterford, Sr. — 14 goals
Defenders
- Sam Carlisle, Rowland Hall, Sr. — Anchored champs' 'D'
- Hannah Koyle, Millard, Fr. — Tough, aggressive
- Kat Lanham, Rowland Hall, Sr. — Aerial force
- Sophie Taylor, Waterford, Sr. — Anchored defense
Goalkeepers
- Kayzia Caldwell, Gunnison, So. — Fantastic reflexes
- Sophie Stinnett, Rowland Hall, Jr. — 9.5 shutouts
2A Second Team
Forwards
- Rylee Miller, Millard, Jr.
- Bailey Bergquist, Draper APA, Fr.
Midfielders
- Audrey Camp, Millard, So.
- Laura Bush, Draper APA, So.
- McKenna Murphy, Parowan, So.
- Emma Morgan, St. Joseph, Sr.
- Mia Van Dyke, Gunnison, Jr.
Defenders
- Heidi Thurman, Millard, So.
- Makaily Lockwood, Draper APA, Jr.
- Lily Kerr, Parowan, Jr.
- Emily Gurr, Parowan, Sr.
- Abby Hertgen, Waterford, Jr.
- Maiya Stone, Waterford, Sr.
Goalkeepers
- Kiarra Gurr, Parowan, Sr.
- Jaime Meyer, Waterford, Sr.
