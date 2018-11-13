SALT LAKE CITY — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham didn’t have a lot to say about approval of an $80 million expansion of Rice-Eccles Stadium by the University of Utah board of trustees.

After practice Tuesday evening, Whittingham said he would be at Wednesday morning’s press conference about the project and wanted to follow the lead of university president Ruth V. Watkins and athletics director Mark Harlan.

“So right now I can tell you we’re excited and glad it’s happening,” Whittingham said. “We’ll have more elaboration on it tomorrow.”