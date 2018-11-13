ST. GEORGE — Brothers for sure, but Dixie’s Conner and Tyler Walden are more than that. They’re teammates.

Conner, a senior for the Flyers football team, is a big guy with a big appetite and a strong body. Listed at 5-foot-10 and weighing over 260 pounds, Conner is built like a truck. He’s the prototypical defensive lineman — he gets down and dirty on every play, often absorbing double- and triple-teams so that his teammates can make a play on the ball-carrier.

Meanwhile, Tyler resembles a sports car. Sleek and fast, he patrols the defensive secondary for the Flyers, hawking the football and making touchdown-saving tackles. At 5-11, 200 pounds, Tyler is all about speed and reaction on defense.

No matter how different they are, the two have helped the Dixie defense become the top unit in 4A.

“Oh man, those are two young men who, when you talk about football players, those are exactly what you’re talking about,” said Dixie defensive coordinator Wayne Alofipo. “They make things go for us.”

Tyler intercepted two passes, including one in the end zone, in Dixie’s 20-0 shutout of Park City in the 4A semifinals. Not to be outdone, Conner spent much of the night in the Park City backfield, and he also came up with a crucial fumble recovery in the fourth quarter.

Tyler handed out mad props to his brother after the Park City game.

“We’re brothers, but we are also teammates, and he makes my job easier by putting pressure on the quarterback,” Tyler Walden said. “I give a lot of credit to our defensive line. Conner and I play different positions, but he makes my job easier to do by forcing the other team into bad throws.”

Dixie head coach Blaine Monkres gives a lot of credit to the younger Walden as well.

“Tyler’s a heck of a player,” Monkres said. “He gives us relief because he’s a shutdown-type defender. We can put him on the other team’s best receiver and he’ll shut him down.”

This Dixie defense, which allows just 12.1 points per game, has many stars, including leading tacklers Jake Staheli and Lorenzo Schwalger, but Alofipo definitely gives a lot of credit to the Walden brothers.

“Without Conner, my defense is absolutely nothing,” Alofipo said. “He attracts triples, doubles all day that frees up my middle ’backers. That is the most sacrificial position that he goes and does night in and night out. And then his brother Tyler, he’s just a phenomenal athlete, and I believe a next-level player. He just has this great desire to succeed.

“But those two have been raised right and they do everything right, and we’re just blessed to have them.”

The two brothers have their work cut out for them in Friday’s 4A championship game (11 a.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium). Dixie takes on the top scoring team in the state in Orem (53.3 points per game), which features a massive offensive line and a record-breaking quarterback-receiver combination in Cooper Legas and Puka Nacua.

The Flyers’ best bet is if Conner Walden can disrupt the timing of Legas and Tyler Walden can stay with Nacua.

“We’ll have a game plan and we’ll be ready to go,” Alofipo said. “Hopefully we can slow them down a bit.”