DRAPER — "Hey, that’s Zach’s little brother."

It’s something Corner Canyon linebacker junior Josh Wilson has heard countless times throughout the season, and that’s not going away anytime soon. It’s inevitable when you’re the younger brother of BYU starting quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson doesn’t mind the chatter about being Zach’s little brother, in fact it’s motivating.

“Football is my dream, Zach has helped out a lot with that. I’m definitely looking up to him ’cause I want to be where he’s at,” said Josh Wilson. “He’s definitely a role model, I look up to him, he’s a huge part of my life in football, and he’s always helping me out with the game.”

Despite being brothers, the similarities between Zach and Josh end with the name on the back of the jersey. Zach plays quarterback, Josh plays linebacker. The older Wilson is more agile, and Josh is a defensive bruiser.

At the moment, neither Wilson has a championship ring after the two brothers came up short as senior and sophomore in the 5A state tournament semifinals last year. That’s something Josh Wilson hopes to accomplish this Friday when Corner Canyon faces Skyridge in the 5A championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at 6 p.m.

“Ever since last year since we lost to Skyridge, it’s always been like a dream. We’ve been working since Jan. 6 in the morning grinding, and our goal was always to get back to where we were and finish it off strong,” said Wilson. “Seeing my brother and all of his friends, I knew even this year we were going to grind for those guys and win this thing for them, and even the seniors this year.”

The night of the semifinal loss last year, Josh Wilson said he didn’t waste any time and went home and started working out to gear up for the following season.

That work ethic and mentality is a big reason for his central role in Corner Canyon’s stingy defense this season. He leads the Chargers with 87 tackles and is tied for the team lead with four interceptions.

Being the younger sibling of a standout football player can be a lot to live up to, but Corner Canyon coach Eric Kjar credits Josh Wilson for never dwelling on those comparisons.

“He doesn’t really put a ton of pressure on himself, he just does what we ask him to and what he needs to do for us as a team,” said Kjar.

It helps that the Wilsons don’t play the same position, otherwise the comparisons would be inevitable.

Josh Wilson said he never gave much thought to playing quarterback like his brother, instead gravitating to the defensive side of the ball. When Wilson’s dad Mike — who played football at the University of Utah — would help Zach with his throwing in the backyard, Josh preferred to play defense while Zach threw passes to his other younger brother Micah, a freshman at Corner Canyon this year.

“I was always the hitter and he was always the thrower. He’s more agile and I’m more of a thumper,” said Josh Wilson.

Prior to last week’s semifinal win over Olympus, Josh Wilson got a simple text from his brother who was back in Massachusetts preparing for his own game with BYU. It simply said "ball out, and do your best."

It’s something both Wilson brothers have been doing since the summer as they both competed in their own position battles.

Kjar said that the example Zach set for Josh last year during their time at Corner Canyon, and even more during his first season at BYU, has been a huge asset.

“He set a good example for him work ethic-wise and competitiveness, and I think that’s helped Josh a ton seeing that,” said Kjar. “That also puts some of that good pressure you want from an older brother, and gives you a good example to follow.”

There’s more younger siblings to set an example for as well. In addition to freshman wide receiver Micah, Isaac Wilson is 13 and is a standout quarterback like his oldest brother.

The Wilson family will all be wearing dark blue at Rice-Eccles Stadium this Friday as they cheer on Corner Canyon’s defense anchored by Josh Wilson. A week later in the same stadium, they’ll be wearing a slightly different shade of blue as they cheer on Zach Wilson against the Utes.