SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Golf Association and Utah Section PGA, which oversee amateur and professional golf in Utah, both announced their annual awards on Tuesday.

University of Utah golfer Mitchell Schow earned Men’s Player of the Year, while Carly Dehlin-Hirsch was named Women’s Player of the Year by the UGA. Sue Nyhus and Brigham Gibbs were named Senior Women’s and Senior Men’s player of the year, respectively.

Other UGA awards included former UGA president Reese Nielsen, as the Gold Club recipient, Margaret McDonough with the UWGA Lady Award and James Mitchell as Volunteer of the Year.

Winners of the annual Utah Section PGA awards were highlighted by Ryan Kartchner of Promontory Club named as Professional of the Year, Corey Badger of the Golf Lab as Teacher of the Year and Pete Stone of Valley View GC as Assistant of the Year.

Other award winners were: Todd Mullen, Cove View GC, Youth Player Development; Chip Wesley, Top Golf, Player Development; Phil Meimling, TaylorMade, Jon Unger Award; Marty Bauer, Glenwild GC, Merchandiser of the Year (private); Dustin Volk, Valley View GC, Merchandiser of the Year (public); Ben Timmons, Jeremy GC, Superintendent of the Year (private); Spencer Mendenhall, Eagle Mountain GC, Superintendent of the Year (public); Doug Vilven, Horton Smith Award; Paul Pugmire, First Tee Utah, Bill Howard Award; Zach Johnson, Davis Park, Gentleman Jeff Award; Tony Finau, Governor’s Industry Service Award; and Riverside Country Club, Presidential Service Award.