EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a dog was shot and killed in the owner's backyard on Sunday, officials said.

On Sunday afternoon, a woman told deputies that she found her dog dead in her backyard in the area of Autumn Drive and Elkridge Drive in the North Ranches area of Eagle Mountain between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said someone shot the dog while it was in the fenced backyard along with other dogs. No other dogs were injured.

The sheriff's office said that as of Tuesday, it has "very little evidence" in the case.

Officials asked anyone who may have information about the shooting or security video footage from the area to call the Eagle Mountain office at 801-786-6701 or Utah Valley Dispatch at 801-784-3970, and reference case number 18UC11887.