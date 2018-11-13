For the first time in its history, Utah State is ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Aggies (9-1, 6-0 MWC) debuted at No. 23 in the latest rankings, unveiled Tuesday on ESPN, that determine the four-team College Football Playoff and the New Year's 6 bowls.

Utah (7-3, 5-3 Pac-12) jumped back into the CFP rankings after dropping out last week, moving up to No. 19.

The Aggies are coming off a 62-24 victory over San Jose State, their ninth straight victory. Utah State is ranked No. 13 in the latest Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the Associated Press Poll.

The Utes beat Oregon 32-25 to keep pace in the Pac-12 South race and bounced back after a loss to Arizona State the previous week. Utah is ranked No. 19 in the Coaches Poll and No. 21 in the AP Poll.

Utah State next plays at Colorado State this Saturday, while Utah finishes Pac-12 play with a game at Colorado.

Other teams of interest for Utah State in the CFP rankings include fellow Mountain West team Boise State at No. 25. The Broncos beat Fresno State 24-17 last week. Utah State and Boise State play in the regular-season finale on Nov. 24 in Boise at Albertsons Stadium.

Other Group of 5 teams in the CFP rankings include UCF at No. 11 and Cincinnati at No. 24. The two American Athletic Conference teams play each other Saturday.

Washington State, at No. 8, and Washington, at No. 18, also represent the Pac-12 in the latest CFP rankings.

College Football Playoff rankings

Record

1. Alabama 10-0

2. Clemson 10-0

3. Notre Dame 10-0

4. Michigan 9-1

5. Georgia 9-1

6. Oklahoma 9-1

7. LSU 8-2

8. Washington St. 9-1

9. West Virginia 8-1

10. Ohio St. 9-1

11. UCF 9-0

12. Syracuse8-2

13. Florida 7-3

14. Penn St. 7-3

15. Texas 7-3

16. Iowa St. 6-3

17. Kentucky 7-3

18. Washington 7-3

19. Utah 7-3

20. Boston College 7-3

21. Mississippi St. 6-4

22. Northwestern 6-4

23. Utah St. 9-1

24. Cincinnati 9-1

25. Boise St. 8-2

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. The championship game will be played on Jan. 7, 2019 at Santa Clara, Calif.