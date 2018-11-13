KAYSVILLE — Santa Claus will help kick off the holiday season during the annual Light the City event on Monday, Nov. 26.

There festivities will start at with the Kaysville Stroll at 5 p.m. on Center and Main, where residents can shop for gifts and enjoy holiday music.

Santa will arrive at the Old Library at 5:50 p.m., and the holiday light display will be switch on at 6 p.m.

Immediately after, the Kaysville Theatre will open its doors to the first 274 people in line for a $1 showing of the movie "Elf."