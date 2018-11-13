Hypnosis is a natural state of relaxed focus that each of us fall into about twice a day. Hypnosis is simply a trance state, not a state of amnesia.

Many people are surprised when they are conscious during hypnosis because the technique, contrary to popular belief, actually enhances awareness and focus. Further, hypnosis therapy uses hypnosis to interact with the subconscious mind to make positive changes.

Hypnosis should be used by clinically trained therapists, due to the empirical research that has found that the technique reduces chronic or acute pain, stress, anxiety and addiction. In today’s society, many people turn to medication as a relief to pain, anxiety and addiction. Although medication may be necessary in some cases, it is essential that people try hypnosis before exposing their body to harmful drugs that may become addictive.

Clinicians should not only be trained in this area of therapy, but also suggest to their patients to try this technique, as it has been found to be effective. As informed scientists, clinicians and peers, it is our responsibility to inform society of the benefits of hypnotherapy; further, if people are properly educated, then they will be able to receive effective treatment and live better, healthier lives and contribute more greatly to society.

Caitlyn Erickson

St. George