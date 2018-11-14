There has been lots of talk about NFL players choosing to kneel for the national anthem, and it’s driving a wedge in our country.

Many Americans are upset over the matter, but should we really be upset about NFL players exercising their First Amendment rights to peacefully protest? These players were protesting something that they felt passionate about, and it is a worthy cause.

In a sense you could say they were “standing up” for their views. They have the right to protest if they would like to, and just because we don’t like how they are protesting doesn’t mean it’s wrong.

These players who chose to kneel for the national anthem weren’t breaking any current NFL rules or regulations at the time. Until recently there were no regulations prohibiting them from expressing their views on the field. The only reason that rules were made was because of the backlash that the NFL received from viewers. Because people were mad and complaining, the NFL is now prohibiting players from using their First Amendment rights.

If you don’t like the way that these players chose to protest, that’s fine. You have your right to be upset and complain, but don’t forget it is that same right that allows those players to protest.

Austin Stewart

St. George