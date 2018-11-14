Dear campaign managers and politicians,

You don’t know me. If you did, you probably wouldn’t care what I think. I don’t tip the scales in any of your focus groups and so you think it is OK to ignore me.

I am white, male, highly educated, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — and an independent voter. I vote issue by issue and candidate by candidate — but never party by party. The thinking goes I am either in your camp no matter what or there is nothing you can do to secure my vote.

The thinking is wrong.

A trend is growing that you need to face: Voters are tired of negative campaigning.

I understand the national politicos attach strings to their money and infer additional strings to their advice. But they do not understand Utah.

We are a community of values-based individuals. Salt Lake City is the home of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — a religion that goes out of its way to encourage members to vote and be models of civility. But they are not alone. The Catholics, Jews, Protestants and Muslims care about values and civility. The same goes for many who have other religious affiliations or none at all.

It is who we are. But if aliens were to drop by to observe our society during an election, values would not be the prevailing theme they observed.

But does this incongruence really affect voter behavior?

It affects mine.

In presidential elections, I have never voted for a Democrat — until 2016. I felt as if the Republican candidate so fully crossed the line of what was appropriate I begrudgingly voted for a Democratic candidate I did not respect.

Congressional races are another story. In the last decade, my votes have probably been 50-50 for Republican and Democratic candidates.

This year, I felt a change was needed in the seat held by Rep. Mia Love. As someone who respects the courage, common sense and compassion demonstrated by Ben McAdams as Salt Lake County mayor, I anticipated casting a ballot for the Democrat.

But I learned Mayor McAdams and congressional candidate McAdams are not the same person.

As the campaign wore on, I became disgusted with what I saw from both sides. The vitriol reminded me of Sen. Mike Lee’s first campaign when the tea party raced into relevance with a refusal to compromise and an almost-conscious desire to provoke and offend.

I was looking for a change. But the only change I saw from the McAdams campaign was one towards less civility, not more. And while Love was equally deep in the mire of negativity, the fact none of her previous campaigns were nearly as muddy leads me to believe the catalyst for the entire affair was McAdams.

Even as I looked for issues of importance, they were hard to find. All I ever heard was how horribly immoral Love was.

More to the point, to say Love is immoral is to be many times more kind and appropriate than the verbiage and approach chosen by the McAdams campaign.

I was not ready to cast a vote for more vitriol, more partisanship and more obfuscation of the issues in favor of pervasive and petulant character assassination.

More and more, my feelings represent those of a growing number of voters.

Democrats, my vote was yours for the taking. You lost it.

Republicans, you got my vote this time, but I am watching to see how you respond.

Perhaps my vote did not matter much in this election, but mark my words: The time is coming when politicians will need the courage to stand up to national consultants and talk to Utahns about what is important to Utahns in a tone Utahns care about.

After all, this is Utah.