President Trump’s latest attempt to thwart the Mueller investigation reeks of obstruction of justice.

His firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and temporarily replacing him with Matthew Whitaker is an obvious step to seriously compromise, or even derail, the investigation creeping ever closer to nailing the president; not to mention protecting other fellow conspirators and law-breakers.

Placing Whitaker in charge of the investigation could be unconstitutional because Whitaker hasn’t been confirmed by the Senate — as would have normally occurred by replacing Sessions with Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein, who has received Senate ratification.

Rosenstein and other Justice Department officials are completely within their rights to simply ignore and block any attempt by the pretend appointee to direct the affairs of the Department of Justice.

Raymond Hult

Bountiful