After reading the recent guest opinion about special-education teachers not having the resources they need, I felt sad knowing there are unfilled needs in this and other areas of education.

We Utahns have so many citizens who value education and who have a great tendency to look for volunteer opportunities. With the special-education support jobs, as the author said, not being applied for since the pay is a problem for many people who need a job to pay their bills, perhaps adults who don't "need" the money but who enjoy working with children could fill these jobs and then, if they truly want to treat it as a volunteer opportunity, they could donate their pay to children's organizations or to teacher support.

This would help the children, the teachers and the volunteers. If the time commitment is an issue, perhaps districts could look into job sharing. At any rate, with such a high volunteer rate in Utah, it would be great to combine the great needs with the great volunteers and come out with a win.

Brenda Johnson

Orem