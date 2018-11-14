SALT LAKE CITY — Spyro the Dragon recently flew over Utah.

The official Spyro Twitter account shared drone footage of a fake Spyro wandering through the desert en route to deliver a copy of the upcoming “Spyro Reignited Trilogy” to Snoop Dogg.

The live-action clip below includes drone footage filmed in Torrey, Utah.

Watch the footage below.

You’re probably wondering why Snoop Dogg is involved in all of this. Well, the two actually had a social interaction not too long ago that prompted this stunt.

Snoop Dogg tweeted to Spyro after the first trailer for the upcoming game dropped on Twitter. Spyro responded saying he would visit Snoop and deliver him a copy of the game.

The drone footage began when Spyro left New York City. He stopped in Matewan, West Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee along the way.

I’m down here exploring the Spooky Swamp. Then this joker pulls up revving his fan. Had to put him in his place. #SpyroToSnoop #SpyroDrone pic.twitter.com/ZOvLjyGeur — Spyro (@SpyroTheDragon) November 2, 2018

Had to stop by Nashville to check out their BBQ game. I slipped the pitmaster some gems and he let me #roastup on the grill out back. #SpyroToSnoop #SpyroDrone pic.twitter.com/bvJdV7Esp5 — Spyro (@SpyroTheDragon) November 5, 2018

He even visited a farm in Weston, Missouri, and a golf club in Vail, Colorado.