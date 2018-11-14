SALT LAKE CITY — A Star Tribune columnist said Minnesota “was played by Amazon” in the HQ2 sweepstakes.

What happened: Lee Schafer of the Star Tribune wrote that Minnesota, like several other states across the country, believed it could receive Amazon’s second headquarters if it bent to Amazon’s desires and wishes.

But Amazon will reportedly put its new space in two states. And Schafer said that shows what the online retail company was really trying to do with its HQ2 stunt.

“Amazon.com managed to orchestrate a sophisticated PR and marketing campaign that engaged pretty much all of North America, all to get offers of tax breaks and free stuff from cities and regions. We not only let Amazon get away with it, we eagerly assisted, talking and writing and tweeting about Amazon’s vision and stunning growth.”

Schafer wrote that other companies will attempt a similar style of marketing in the future.

Read more at The Star Tribune.

Bigger picture: Amazon announced Monday it will have two second headquarters, in New York and Virginia, which is far different from what previously rumored locations would have made us think.

The location will surely create headaches for those in New York because of transportation concerns. There’s also a huge housing project to consider, according to The New York Times.

Read more: Amazon's HQ2 announcement is coming soon. There's still a lot of confusion on its location