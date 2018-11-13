SALT LAKE CITY — The body of Maj. Brent Taylor, the North Ogden mayor killed while serving in Afghanistan, will arrive in Utah on Wednesday.

He will arrive 3 p.m. at the Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City.

Taylor's funeral will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Dee Events Center, 4400 Harrison Blvd., in Ogden, after which he will be laid to rest in the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden.

Taylor, 39, took an unprecedented one-year leave of absence from his post as mayor for his deployment in January.

Taylor volunteered for a NATO mission to train members of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. While on a foot patrol, one of the Afghan commandos shot and killed Taylor on Nov. 3. Other Afghan commandos immediately killed the attacker. Another U.S. service member was injured in the attack.

Taylor leaves behind his wife, Jennie, and seven children ranging in age from 13 years to 11 months.