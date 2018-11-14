SALT LAKE CITY — Money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy an entire mountain lake town in New Zealand, and that doesn’t sound too bad.

According to CNN, the entire town of Lake Waitaki, New Zealand, is on the market.

The town is located on the South Island of New Zealand. The Guardian reported that Lake Waitaki features gorgeous mountain views, eight three-bedroom homes, a restaurant, a lodge, water rights, nine garages and 14 hectares of land.

The town is for sale for $2.8 million.

The settlement was made to be housing for workers on a nearby dam construction project. It has been left largely unoccupied since 1989 when the dam became fully automated.

According to the listing, people have started to realize the potential for tourism in the area. For example, the new Alps to Ocean (called A20) cycle trail has been bringing many new visitors to the region.

In other words, investing in Lake Waitaki is a lot different than purchasing a dry, dusty ghost town.

The only problem? The price tag is off-putting to locals, and New Zealand law bars foreign buyers from purchasing the property.

CNN reported that the law, which was enacted earlier this year, was put in place to protect New Zealanders from the rising prices of real estate.

"We believe it's the birthright of New Zealanders to buy homes in New Zealand,” Trade Minister David Parker said when the law was passed, according to CNN.

So there you have it, if you’re a Kiwi and happen to have an extra $2.8 million lying around, Lake Waitaki could be yours.