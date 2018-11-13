SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple airlines are offering travel waivers and vouchers for customers because of the California wildfires.

What’s going on: Multiple fires have burned through thousands of acres in California over the last week. The death toll stands at at least 42 people, with more than 6,500 homes destroyed. More than 8,000 firefighters — including some from Utah — have traveled to battle the fire.

Multiple airlines have worked to help people get out of California safely through online waivers and vouchers, USA Today reports.

American Airlines is offering flights to, through or from Burbank, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento or San Francisco a waiver to reschedule any flights they’ve booked from Nov. 10 to 13 if they can travel by Nov. 18.

Delta is offering those flying to, through or from Burbank, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento or San Francisco from Nov. 12 to 13 to rebook their flights without any fee so long as it’s booked to travel no later than Nov. 18. The ticket must have been purchased before Nov. 12.

Southwest can make changes to their flights to and from Burbank, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Francisco and San Jose as long as their flights are from Nov. 9 to 16.

United Airlines will not charge any fees and will see any fees waived if they rebook their flights to Burbank, Los Angeles or San Francisco on Nov. 10 to 13 if they are flying on or before Nov. 18.