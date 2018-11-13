SALT LAKE CITY — Utah-based organists, take note! The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is looking for a new part-time organist to play the historic organ in the Salt Lake Tabernacle.

Although the Choir is looking for applicants with a master's degree in music with an emphasis in organ performance and several years of professional experience, they will consider applicants with a bachelors' degree with a strong emphasis in organ performance and substantial professional experience. The position is open through Dec. 31, 2018.

Deseret News Tabernacle organist Brian Mathias plays with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir during Music and the Spoken Word in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 11, 2018. The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is currently looking for a new part-time organist.

In addition to participating in daily organ recitals and assisting the Tabernacle Choir with telecasts, recordings, concerts and other appearances, the part-time organist will also assist in rehearsals and concerts for the Temple Square Chorale and Bells on Temple Square, in addition to serving as an instructor in the choir school to help train new Tabernacle Choir members.

Applicants should anticipate that the position will average 10 hours per week, with part-time organists generally working between five and 19 hours per week, although the hours are not set due to the different schedule demands throughout the year.

The new part-time organist will join the three full-time Tabernacle organists — Richard Elliott, Andrew Unsworth and newcomer Brian Mathias, who joined in January of this year — and one other part-time organist. Currently, the two part-time organists are Linda Margetts and Bonnie Goodliffe, and the press release stated that the part-time position becoming available is in "anticipation of a future retirement."

"The Tabernacle organists are key members of the Choir’s musical family," the press release stated. More information on the part-time position, as well as instructions on how to apply, can be found at careers.lds.org.