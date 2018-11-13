SALT LAKE CITY — Armand Shyne didn’t know what he had done in Utah’s 32-25 win over Oregon. The numbers came as a bit of a surprise. The junior stepped in as the starter in place of the injured Zack Moss and ran for a career-high 174 yards.

“I wasn’t counting at all,” Shyne said. “So when coach told me the number at the end of the game, I didn’t know I had that much.”

Physically, though, Shyne acknowledged that it felt like it. The yardage was 73 yards greater than his previous best for the Utes. He ran for 101 yards in a starting role against Arizona in 2016.

Saturday at Colorado, Shyne is scheduled to make his third career start for Utah. He does so feeling both healthy and confident.

“I feel pretty good. I feel pretty confident in the team as a whole,” Shyne said. “I feel like we are going to go there and do what we’ve got to do.”

At 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the Pac-12, Utah is still in the thick of the South Division title chase. The Utes can actually wrap it up Saturday with a win at Colorado and an Arizona State loss at Oregon.

Utah’s pursuit continues without Moss and quarterback Tyler Huntley, who are sidelined with season-ending injuries. Shyne and Jason Shelley have moved into the first-string roles.

“I feel like the team never really lost faith in us,” Shyne said. “I just feel like they have more confidence now that they’ve seen what we can do.”

SILENT SHELLEY: For the second consecutive week, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has opted to keep Shelley away from the media during game week. Things, he reasoned, work out well for the redshirt freshman before his first start in the Oregon game. Shelley was able to focus on the task at hand, and the outcome was good.

“So why would we not repeat that? I apologize to you guys for not having access to him,” Whittingham told reporters at his weekly press conference. “I know it would probably be very interesting to talk to him.”

EXTRA POINTS: Trivia buffs (pun intended), this is the first Colorado-Utah game that will not be played in the final week of the season since the Buffaloes and Utes joined the Pac-12 in 2011. Colorado is at California on Saturday, Nov. 24, while Utah hosts BYU. … The Utes are 33-38 in Pac-12 games. … Nine true freshmen have seen action for Utah this season. The group includes Devin Brumfield, Braeden E. Daniels, Solomon Enis, Cole Fotheringham, Maddie Golden, R.J. Hubert, Brant Kuithe and Malone Mataele.